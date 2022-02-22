-$0.04 Earnings Per Share Expected for Genasys Inc. (NASDAQ:GNSS) This Quarter

Analysts expect Genasys Inc. (NASDAQ:GNSS) to post earnings per share of ($0.04) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Genasys’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.03) and the lowest is ($0.05). Genasys reported earnings per share of $0.01 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 500%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Genasys will report full year earnings of ($0.10) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.11) to ($0.09). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.03 to $0.06. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Genasys.

Genasys (NASDAQ:GNSS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04). Genasys had a net margin of 0.04% and a return on equity of 0.03%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Stephens assumed coverage on Genasys in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Genasys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st.

In related news, CEO Richard Danforth acquired 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.85 per share, for a total transaction of $25,025.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Genasys by 2.7% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 107,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 2,813 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Genasys by 55.1% during the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 11,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 4,244 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Genasys by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 4,722 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genasys in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of Genasys by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 38,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 9,700 shares during the period. 46.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:GNSS traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.26. 60,922 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,803. Genasys has a twelve month low of $3.21 and a twelve month high of $8.15. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.58.

About Genasys

Genasys, Inc provides critical communications systems and solutions and multi-channel approach to deliver geo-targeted alerts, notifications, instructions and information before, during, and after public safety threats and critical business events. Its communications platform includes Genasys Emergency Management (GEM) applications, National Emergency Warning Systems (NEWS), and LRAD long-range voice broadcast systems.

