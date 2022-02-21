Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eighteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.05.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ZNGA shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Zynga from $13.00 to $9.86 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. BTIG Research lowered shares of Zynga from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Zynga from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $9.86 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Zynga from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Zynga from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th.

NASDAQ:ZNGA traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,091,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,026,953. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Zynga has a one year low of $5.57 and a one year high of $12.32. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.93 and its 200-day moving average is $7.72. The company has a market cap of $9.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -98.22 and a beta of 0.14.

In other news, Director Ellen F. Siminoff sold 5,000 shares of Zynga stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.18, for a total value of $30,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Agricole S A boosted its holdings in shares of Zynga by 130.0% during the 4th quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 6,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Zynga during the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Zynga during the 3rd quarter worth about $76,000. DRW Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zynga during the 4th quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zynga during the 2nd quarter worth about $113,000. 78.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zynga Company Profile

Zynga, Inc provides social game services. It develops, markets and operates social games as live services played on mobile platforms such as Apple’s iOS operating system and Google’s Android operating system, and social networking sites such as Facebook. It offers Chess with Friends, Crazy Cake Swap, Draw Something, FarmVille, Gems with Friends, Ice Age: Arctic Blast, Looney Tunes Dash, Speed Guess Something, What’s The Phrase, Wizard of Oz Magic Match, Yummy Gummy, Free Slots, Black Diamond Casino, Hit It Rich, Zynga Poker and Willy Wonka Slots.

