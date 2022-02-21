zooplus AG (ETR:ZO1) Receives €365.33 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

zooplus AG (ETR:ZO1) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is €365.33 ($415.15).

ZO1 has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank set a €480.00 ($545.45) price objective on zooplus in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €480.00 ($545.45) price objective on zooplus in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €480.00 ($545.45) price objective on zooplus in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th.

ZO1 remained flat at $€470.20 ($534.32) during midday trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 656 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,013. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -623.61. zooplus has a 52-week low of €181.60 ($206.36) and a 52-week high of €491.80 ($558.86). The business has a fifty day moving average price of €474.37 and a 200 day moving average price of €452.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.71, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

zooplus AG operates as an online retailer of pet products. The company offers wet and dry food, feed additives, and snacks for dogs and cats under the Concept for Life, Wolf of Wilderness, Wild Freedom, Purizon, Rocco, Cosma, Lukullus, and Feringa brands, as well as Briantos, My Star, Smilla, and Tigerino brands; and specialty articles, such as toys, scratch trees, transport baskets, grooming and care products, bedding, and other accessories.

