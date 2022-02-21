Zilla (ZLA) 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $657.00

Zilla (CURRENCY:ZLA) traded up 20.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 21st. Zilla has a total market capitalization of $100,799.86 and $657.00 worth of Zilla was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Zilla has traded down 20.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Zilla coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002572 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001055 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002571 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.73 or 0.00037890 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.82 or 0.00107545 BTC.

Zilla Coin Profile

Zilla (ZLA) is a coin. It launched on November 30th, 2017. Zilla’s total supply is 60,000,000 coins. The official website for Zilla is zla.io . The Reddit community for Zilla is /r/ZILLAtoken . Zilla’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zilla is a platform to publish and invest in ICOs. Its objective is to create an ecosystem where it is possible to create, post and participate/invest in ICOs events. Through Zilla, it is possible for the creators to develop and offer their ICO projects, and for the investors to choose the ICOs that suits their investments, from a list that is under the platforms anti-scam policy. ZLA is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum Network. Zilla ICOs investors will receive airdrops in a form of the ZLA token, the more ICOs they invest in, the more airdrops will be attributed. In addition, a sub-token named GD is being created by the platform that will serve to further reward ZLA token holders. “

Buying and Selling Zilla

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zilla directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zilla should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zilla using one of the exchanges listed above.

