Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:ZETA) Receives $12.56 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:ZETA) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.56.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ZETA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zeta Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Zeta Global in a research note on Monday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Zeta Global in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Forager Funds Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in Zeta Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,725,000. Bullseye Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Zeta Global by 680.4% during the 4th quarter. Bullseye Asset Management LLC now owns 437,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,632,000 after acquiring an additional 381,338 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Zeta Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $123,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Zeta Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,681,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Zeta Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $163,000. Institutional investors own 22.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Zeta Global stock traded down $0.51 on Wednesday, reaching $11.09. The company had a trading volume of 49,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 402,276. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.03. Zeta Global has a 52-week low of $5.27 and a 52-week high of $12.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.93.

Zeta Global Company Profile

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. The company's Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry's opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data Platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent.

