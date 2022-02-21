Zero (ZER) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $18,229.00

Zero (CURRENCY:ZER) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 21st. One Zero coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0759 or 0.00000201 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Zero has traded 8.4% lower against the dollar. Zero has a total market capitalization of $841,929.71 and approximately $18,229.00 worth of Zero was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $106.60 or 0.00281659 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.44 or 0.00075143 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.76 or 0.00089206 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0509 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002826 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00004650 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000299 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0876 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Zero Profile

ZER is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 19th, 2017. Zero’s total supply is 11,093,985 coins. The official message board for Zero is medium.com/@zerocurrency . The Reddit community for Zero is /r/ZeroCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zero’s official website is zerocurrency.io . Zero’s official Twitter account is @ZeroCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zero is fork of Zcash (Zcash is fork of Bitcoin). It has the security of Bitcoin, the privacy of Zcash and few other improvements. Zero includes the best privacy and anonymity technology available today. The coin has no founders reward, no premine, no slow start and no block reward halving. The developers have also abandoned idea of mining on mobile devices and made the mining parameters harder. “

Buying and Selling Zero

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

