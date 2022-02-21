Zacks: Brokerages Expect United States Cellular Co. (NYSE:USM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.04 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that United States Cellular Co. (NYSE:USM) will post $1.04 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for United States Cellular’s earnings. United States Cellular posted sales of $1.02 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that United States Cellular will report full year sales of $4.19 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.18 billion to $4.20 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $4.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.21 billion to $4.29 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow United States Cellular.

United States Cellular (NYSE:USM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.14. United States Cellular had a net margin of 3.25% and a return on equity of 2.98%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.06 EPS.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in USM. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of United States Cellular in the 2nd quarter worth about $351,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of United States Cellular by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,459 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of United States Cellular by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,436,097 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $52,145,000 after buying an additional 13,385 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of United States Cellular by 69.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 285,642 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $10,371,000 after buying an additional 117,489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of United States Cellular in the 2nd quarter worth about $273,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE USM opened at $28.43 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.70 and a beta of 0.58. United States Cellular has a one year low of $28.16 and a one year high of $39.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

United States Cellular Corp. engages in the provision of wireless telecommunication services. Its products include smartphones, tablets, vehicle routers, and accessories. It offers Internet plans, prepaid and postpaid plans, and roaming services. The company was founded by Leroy T. Carlson in 1983 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

