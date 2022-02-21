Zacks: Brokerages Expect Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR) to Announce $0.06 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR) to announce earnings of $0.06 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Maxar Technologies’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.05) and the highest is $0.17. Maxar Technologies reported earnings of ($0.85) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 107.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Maxar Technologies will report full-year earnings of ($0.28) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.39) to ($0.18). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.76 to $1.39. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Maxar Technologies.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MAXR. TD Securities boosted their price target on Maxar Technologies from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Maxar Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Maxar Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Maxar Technologies in a report on Thursday, January 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.85.

Shares of NYSE MAXR traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $27.24. The company had a trading volume of 571,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 743,009. Maxar Technologies has a one year low of $22.92 and a one year high of $52.44. The stock has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of -23.48 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.15.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.15%. Maxar Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -3.45%.

In related news, EVP Walter S. Scott purchased 1,867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.52 per share, for a total transaction of $55,113.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MAXR. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Maxar Technologies by 119.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,052,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,925,000 after buying an additional 1,117,477 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Maxar Technologies by 149.6% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,111,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,815,000 after buying an additional 666,027 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Maxar Technologies by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,063,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,296,000 after buying an additional 580,294 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Maxar Technologies by 2,493.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 593,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,517,000 after buying an additional 570,336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of Maxar Technologies by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,197,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,880,000 after buying an additional 484,325 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.15% of the company’s stock.

Maxar Technologies Company Profile

Maxar Technologies Inc provides earth intelligence and space infrastructure solutions in the United States, Asia, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure segments. The Earth Intelligence segment offers earth imagery products, including orthorectified imagery, imagery basemap, 3D and elevation, and information products; and SecureWatch, a subscription offering that provides online access to imagery and geospatial intelligence platform.

