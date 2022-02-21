Zacks: Brokerages Expect Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $198.04 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) will report sales of $198.04 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Thirteen analysts have issued estimates for Avalara’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $197.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $199.00 million. Avalara posted sales of $153.60 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Avalara will report full year sales of $857.41 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $854.20 million to $860.16 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.03 billion to $1.08 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Avalara.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $195.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.37 million. Avalara had a negative return on equity of 9.43% and a negative net margin of 17.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS.

Several research firms have recently commented on AVLR. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Avalara from $200.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Avalara from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Avalara from $205.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Avalara from $220.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Avalara from $215.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $169.50.

In other Avalara news, insider Amit Mathradas sold 4,428 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.00, for a total transaction of $588,924.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.84, for a total value of $4,135,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,121 shares of company stock valued at $6,558,571 in the last quarter. 21.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AVLR. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avalara in the 4th quarter valued at about $238,704,000. Deccan Value Investors L.P. bought a new position in Avalara during the 4th quarter valued at $85,617,000. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Avalara by 1,459.7% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 528,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,375,000 after buying an additional 494,663 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avalara in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,008,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Avalara by 567.2% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 338,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,651,000 after purchasing an additional 287,419 shares during the last quarter. 94.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AVLR traded down $3.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $93.40. The stock had a trading volume of 810,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,253,850. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $150.18. The company has a market capitalization of $8.12 billion, a PE ratio of -64.41 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Avalara has a 1 year low of $93.25 and a 1 year high of $191.67.

Avalara Company Profile

Avalara, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based solutions. The firm focuses on taxability, identifying applicable tax rates, determining and collecting taxes, preparing and filing returns, remitting taxes, maintaining tax records, and managing compliance documents. Its products include AvaTax excise, AvaTax communications, Returns excise, TrustFile, CertCapture, and Avalara licensing.

