Zacks: Brokerages Expect AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ATY) to Announce $0.06 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ATY) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.06 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for AcuityAds’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.03 and the highest is $0.09. AcuityAds reported earnings per share of $0.10 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 40%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that AcuityAds will report full-year earnings of $0.18 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.13 to $0.28. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.12 to $0.27. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow AcuityAds.

ATY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on AcuityAds from $8.00 to $4.50 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Roth Capital reduced their price objective on AcuityAds from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. TD Securities raised AcuityAds from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. reduced their price objective on AcuityAds from C$21.00 to C$12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Desjardins reduced their target price on AcuityAds from C$23.00 to C$15.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.08.

ATY stock traded down $0.04 on Wednesday, reaching $2.65. 4,923 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 174,135. AcuityAds has a one year low of $2.43 and a one year high of $25.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 5.05 and a quick ratio of 5.05. The company has a market cap of $160.95 million and a P/E ratio of 14.72. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.21.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of AcuityAds in the 2nd quarter worth $31,513,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of AcuityAds by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,131,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,568,000 after buying an additional 231,200 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of AcuityAds in the 3rd quarter worth $6,981,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of AcuityAds by 120.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 677,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,549,000 after buying an additional 370,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of AcuityAds by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 398,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,669,000 after buying an additional 45,300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.81% of the company’s stock.

AcuityAds Company Profile

AcuityAds Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of digital advertising solutions. It focuses on self-serve programmatic marketing platform. It offers video advertising, self-serve advertising technology, and mobile advertising. The company was founded by Tal Hayek, Nathan Mekuz, Rachel Kapcan, and Joe Ontman on October 9, 2009 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

