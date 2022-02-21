Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc. (NYSE:NMG) to Announce -$0.11 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc. (NYSE:NMG) will announce earnings of ($0.11) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Nouveau Monde Graphite’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.15) and the highest is ($0.07). Nouveau Monde Graphite posted earnings of ($0.24) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 54.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Nouveau Monde Graphite will report full-year earnings of ($0.69) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.75) to ($0.62). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.43) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.61) to ($0.25). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Nouveau Monde Graphite.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. B. Riley reduced their price target on Nouveau Monde Graphite from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nouveau Monde Graphite from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Nouveau Monde Graphite in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new position in Nouveau Monde Graphite in the 4th quarter worth about $5,177,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new position in Nouveau Monde Graphite in the 4th quarter worth about $3,990,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Nouveau Monde Graphite in the 4th quarter worth about $3,585,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Nouveau Monde Graphite in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,590,000. Finally, Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in Nouveau Monde Graphite by 74.8% in the 4th quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 200,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,402,000 after purchasing an additional 85,820 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.68% of the company’s stock.

NMG opened at $7.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $399.60 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.62. The company has a current ratio of 5.92, a quick ratio of 5.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Nouveau Monde Graphite has a 12 month low of $5.07 and a 12 month high of $19.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.13.

Nouveau Monde Graphite, Inc engages in the development of fully-integrated source of green battery anode material. It operates through the Acquisition, Exploration, and Evaluation of Mining Properties; and Transformation of Value-Added Graphite Products segments. The firm focuses on the operations of Matawine Graphite Mine and Advanced Materials Plant.

