Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.22 Billion

Equities analysts expect KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) to announce sales of $2.22 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for KLA’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.25 billion and the lowest is $2.20 billion. KLA reported sales of $1.80 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 23.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that KLA will report full year sales of $9.02 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.94 billion to $9.11 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $10.40 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.07 billion to $10.65 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow KLA.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The semiconductor company reported $5.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.45 by $0.14. KLA had a net margin of 36.57% and a return on equity of 79.07%. The business had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 42.5% on a year-over-year basis.

KLAC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of KLA from $380.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of KLA from $490.00 to $510.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of KLA from $350.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of KLA in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $490.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of KLA from $431.00 to $400.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $453.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:KLAC traded down $7.75 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $358.30. 1,368,928 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,626,771. The business’s 50 day moving average is $401.54 and its 200-day moving average is $376.85. The company has a market capitalization of $54.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. KLA has a 1-year low of $273.24 and a 1-year high of $457.12.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.62%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Graypoint LLC boosted its position in shares of KLA by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 1,862 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its position in shares of KLA by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 385 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of KLA by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 2,085 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $897,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH boosted its position in shares of KLA by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 642 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC boosted its position in shares of KLA by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,835 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $789,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. 86.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KLA Company Profile

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments; Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection and Other.

