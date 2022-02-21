Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.99 Million

Analysts expect that Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK) will report $5.99 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Blink Charging’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $4.52 million and the highest is $6.94 million. Blink Charging reported sales of $2.45 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 144.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Blink Charging will report full-year sales of $18.95 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $17.51 million to $19.93 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $29.94 million, with estimates ranging from $27.00 million to $35.83 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Blink Charging.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen cut shares of Blink Charging from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $41.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Roth Capital raised shares of Blink Charging from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $35.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Blink Charging from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Blink Charging from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, HC Wainwright raised shares of Blink Charging from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in Blink Charging during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Blink Charging by 140.0% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Blink Charging by 577.2% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Blink Charging during the third quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in Blink Charging by 86.4% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. 33.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BLNK stock opened at $23.55 on Friday. Blink Charging has a 12 month low of $17.93 and a 12 month high of $49.00. The stock has a market cap of $993.81 million, a P/E ratio of -21.41 and a beta of 3.60. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.67.

About Blink Charging

Blink Charging Co engages in the operation and provision of electric vehicle, charging equipment, and networked EV charging services. Its product line and services include Blink EV charging network, charging equipment, also known as electric vehicle supply equipment, and EV charging services.

