Zacks: Analysts Expect Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $155.00 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO) will announce sales of $155.00 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Veeco Instruments’ earnings. Veeco Instruments posted sales of $133.71 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 15.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Veeco Instruments will report full-year sales of $663.53 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $660.00 million to $665.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $748.95 million, with estimates ranging from $732.90 million to $765.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Veeco Instruments.

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $153.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.97 million. Veeco Instruments had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 12.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS.

VECO has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Veeco Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, January 15th. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Veeco Instruments from $28.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Veeco Instruments from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Veeco Instruments from $27.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Veeco Instruments from $30.00 to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Veeco Instruments presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:VECO opened at $26.91 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 3.49. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 79.15 and a beta of 1.39. Veeco Instruments has a 52 week low of $19.92 and a 52 week high of $32.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.27.

In other Veeco Instruments news, SVP Susan Wilkerson sold 1,896 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.14, for a total value of $49,561.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VECO. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Veeco Instruments by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 46,775 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 1,945 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Veeco Instruments by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,235,868 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $125,870,000 after acquiring an additional 115,487 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Veeco Instruments by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 864,291 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $20,777,000 after acquiring an additional 39,806 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Veeco Instruments during the 2nd quarter worth about $8,639,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Veeco Instruments by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,571,947 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,790,000 after purchasing an additional 68,747 shares in the last quarter. 96.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Veeco Instruments

Veeco Instruments, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, sale and support of semiconductor process equipment. Its technologies consists of metal organic chemical vapor deposition, advanced packaging lithography, wet etch and clean, laser annealing, ion beam, molecular beam epitaxy, wafer inspection, and atomic layer deposition systems.

