Zacks: Analysts Expect Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDB) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.48 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDB) will post sales of $3.48 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Solid Biosciences’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.50 million and the lowest is $3.43 million. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Solid Biosciences will report full year sales of $13.09 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $10.50 million to $14.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $12.73 million, with estimates ranging from $9.50 million to $15.70 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Solid Biosciences.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Solid Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.00.

Shares of SLDB traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.93. The stock had a trading volume of 847,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,242,781. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.47 and its 200 day moving average is $2.01. Solid Biosciences has a 12-month low of $0.91 and a 12-month high of $11.58. The company has a market capitalization of $102.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 0.89.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Solid Biosciences by 348.2% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 89,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 69,305 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC raised its position in Solid Biosciences by 163.1% during the 2nd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 36,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 22,560 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Solid Biosciences by 79.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 567,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,077,000 after purchasing an additional 250,795 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Solid Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in Solid Biosciences by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 585,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,143,000 after purchasing an additional 24,266 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.80% of the company’s stock.

Solid Biosciences, Inc engages in the development of treatments for patients with Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD). It develops gene therapies, disease modifying therapies, and assistive devices for the cure of DMD. The company was founded by Ilan Ganot, Andrey J. Zarur, Matthew Bennett Arnold, Annie Ganot, and Gilad David Hayeem in March 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

