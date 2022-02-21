Zacks: Analysts Expect KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.49 Billion

Analysts expect KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) to announce sales of $2.49 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for KBR’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.51 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.46 billion. KBR posted sales of $1.47 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 69.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that KBR will report full-year sales of $7.33 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.30 billion to $7.35 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $6.68 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.59 billion to $6.77 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow KBR.

Several research firms have weighed in on KBR. TheStreet raised KBR from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. KeyCorp increased their target price on KBR from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on KBR from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.86.

NYSE:KBR opened at $43.33 on Monday. KBR has a 1-year low of $30.27 and a 1-year high of $49.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -180.53 and a beta of 1.30.

In other news, CFO Mark W. Sopp acquired 2,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $42.95 per share, for a total transaction of $100,288.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in KBR in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in shares of KBR in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of KBR by 9,360.0% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 946 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 936 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of KBR by 54.2% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,291 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bbva USA lifted its holdings in KBR by 37.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bbva USA now owns 1,579 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the last quarter.

About KBR

KBR, Inc engages in the provision of differentiated professional services and technologies across the asset and program life-cycle within the government services and hydrocarbons industries. It operates through the following segments: Government Solutions, Technology Solutions, Energy Solutions, Non-strategic Business, and Other.

