Zacks: Analysts Expect Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III) to Announce $0.09 EPS

Wall Street brokerages predict that Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III) will post $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Information Services Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.11 and the lowest is $0.08. Information Services Group posted earnings of $0.10 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 10%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 10th.
On average, analysts expect that Information Services Group will report full-year earnings of $0.43 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.42 to $0.45. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.36 to $0.50. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Information Services Group.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Information Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.
Shares of III stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.42. 255,718 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 292,942. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Information Services Group has a 52-week low of $3.54 and a 52-week high of $9.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $363.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.76.
About Information Services Group
Information Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of sourcing advisory services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The firm offers business advisory, human resources technology and delivery services, organizational change management and software advisory services to the aerospace, defense, automotive, banking, energy, healthcare, and insurance industries.
