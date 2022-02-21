Zacks: Analysts Expect Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III) to Announce $0.09 EPS

Wall Street brokerages predict that Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III) will post $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Information Services Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.11 and the lowest is $0.08. Information Services Group posted earnings of $0.10 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 10%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Information Services Group will report full-year earnings of $0.43 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.42 to $0.45. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.36 to $0.50. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Information Services Group.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Information Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in III. State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new position in Information Services Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $108,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Information Services Group by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 914,750 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,351,000 after buying an additional 126,294 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Information Services Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Information Services Group by 38.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,482,096 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,521,000 after purchasing an additional 695,402 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Information Services Group by 35.4% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 17,336 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 4,530 shares during the period. 51.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of III stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.42. 255,718 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 292,942. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Information Services Group has a 52-week low of $3.54 and a 52-week high of $9.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $363.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.76.

About Information Services Group

Information Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of sourcing advisory services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The firm offers business advisory, human resources technology and delivery services, organizational change management and software advisory services to the aerospace, defense, automotive, banking, energy, healthcare, and insurance industries.

