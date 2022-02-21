Zacks: Analysts Expect Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI) to Post $0.67 EPS

Analysts forecast that Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI) will announce earnings per share of $0.67 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Heritage-Crystal Clean’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.72 and the lowest is $0.61. Heritage-Crystal Clean posted earnings of $0.29 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 131%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, March 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Heritage-Crystal Clean will report full year earnings of $2.48 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.43 to $2.53. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.62 to $1.84. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Heritage-Crystal Clean.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on HCCI shares. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $38.00 target price (up from $34.00) on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HCCI. Cannell Capital LLC increased its stake in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 867,419 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,745,000 after purchasing an additional 12,709 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,642 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in the third quarter worth approximately $148,000. Martingale Asset Management L P bought a new stake in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in the third quarter worth approximately $373,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 101,760.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,093 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 5,088 shares during the period. 61.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:HCCI traded down $0.47 during trading on Friday, reaching $27.95. The company had a trading volume of 46,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,611. The stock has a market capitalization of $676.45 million, a P/E ratio of 13.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a fifty day moving average of $30.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.67. Heritage-Crystal Clean has a 12 month low of $24.02 and a 12 month high of $36.29.

Heritage-Crystal Clean Company Profile

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc engages in the provision of parts cleaning and waste management services to the manufacturing and vehicle service sectors. It operates through the Environmental Services, and Oil Business segments. The Environmental Services segment includes parts cleaning, containerized waste management, vacuum truck services, antifreeze recycling activities, and field services.

