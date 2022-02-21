Zacks: Analysts Expect Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI) to Post $0.67 EPS

Analysts forecast that Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI) will announce earnings per share of $0.67 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Heritage-Crystal Clean’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.72 and the lowest is $0.61. Heritage-Crystal Clean posted earnings of $0.29 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 131%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, March 2nd.
On average, analysts expect that Heritage-Crystal Clean will report full year earnings of $2.48 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.43 to $2.53. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.62 to $1.84. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Heritage-Crystal Clean.
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on HCCI shares. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $38.00 target price (up from $34.00) on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.00.
Shares of NASDAQ:HCCI traded down $0.47 during trading on Friday, reaching $27.95. The company had a trading volume of 46,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,611. The stock has a market capitalization of $676.45 million, a P/E ratio of 13.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a fifty day moving average of $30.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.67. Heritage-Crystal Clean has a 12 month low of $24.02 and a 12 month high of $36.29.
Heritage-Crystal Clean Company Profile
Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc engages in the provision of parts cleaning and waste management services to the manufacturing and vehicle service sectors. It operates through the Environmental Services, and Oil Business segments. The Environmental Services segment includes parts cleaning, containerized waste management, vacuum truck services, antifreeze recycling activities, and field services.
