Zacks: Analysts Expect Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co. (NYSE:BVH) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $203.90 Million

Feb 21st, 2022

Wall Street analysts forecast that Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co. (NYSE:BVH) will announce sales of $203.90 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Bluegreen Vacations’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $202.59 million and the highest is $205.20 million. Bluegreen Vacations posted sales of $151.23 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 34.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, March 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Bluegreen Vacations will report full year sales of $757.04 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $756.98 million to $757.10 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $814.29 million, with estimates ranging from $787.68 million to $840.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Bluegreen Vacations.

Several analysts have commented on BVH shares. Truist Financial increased their target price on Bluegreen Vacations from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Bluegreen Vacations from $42.50 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bluegreen Vacations from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th.

NYSE:BVH opened at $30.07 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $630.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $31.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.99. Bluegreen Vacations has a 52 week low of $14.93 and a 52 week high of $36.10.

In other Bluegreen Vacations news, Vice Chairman John E. Abdo purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $30.06 per share, for a total transaction of $601,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP La Osa Jorge De acquired 2,207 shares of Bluegreen Vacations stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $32.63 per share, with a total value of $72,014.41. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 58,866 shares of company stock valued at $1,767,163. 33.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Bluegreen Vacations by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 859,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,477,000 after purchasing an additional 114,442 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Bluegreen Vacations by 6.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 685,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,348,000 after acquiring an additional 43,533 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in Bluegreen Vacations during the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Bluegreen Vacations by 4.9% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 125,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,250,000 after acquiring an additional 5,853 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC raised its holdings in Bluegreen Vacations by 54.4% during the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 15,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 5,600 shares during the period. 36.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bluegreen Vacations

Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the real estate, real estate joint ventures, and middle market operating businesses. It operates through the following segments: Bluegreen, BBX Capital Real Estate, Renin, and BBX Sweet Holdings. The Bluegreen segment markets, sells, and manages real estate-based vacation ownership interests in resorts located in popular, high-volume, and drive-to vacation destinations.

Earnings History and Estimates for Bluegreen Vacations (NYSE:BVH)

