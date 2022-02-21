Zacks: Analysts Expect Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI) Will Post Earnings of $0.97 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI) to announce earnings of $0.97 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Barrett Business Services’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.02 and the lowest is $0.91. Barrett Business Services reported earnings of $0.93 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 4.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, March 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Barrett Business Services will report full year earnings of $4.58 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.52 to $4.63. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $4.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.83 to $5.10. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Barrett Business Services.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Barrett Business Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on Barrett Business Services from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th.

In other Barrett Business Services news, Director Vincent P. Price acquired 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $66.25 per share, with a total value of $99,375.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Barrett Business Services by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 10,420 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $720,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Barrett Business Services by 0.3% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 52,477 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,811,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Barrett Business Services by 5.5% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,599 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Barrett Business Services by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,718 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Barrett Business Services by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 32,235 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,340,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BBSI remained flat at $$60.65 during mid-day trading on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 3,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,215. The stock has a market cap of $455.18 million, a PE ratio of 13.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.48. Barrett Business Services has a one year low of $59.38 and a one year high of $86.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $65.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.20.

Barrett Business Services Company Profile

Barrett Business Services, Inc engages in the provision of business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies. It develops management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry. It focuses on professional employer, and staffing and recruiting services.

