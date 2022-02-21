Zacks: Analysts Anticipate UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) Will Announce Earnings of $1.74 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) will announce earnings per share of $1.74 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for UFP Industries’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.15 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.21. UFP Industries posted earnings per share of $1.67 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that UFP Industries will report full-year earnings of $7.77 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.08 to $8.62. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $8.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.28 to $8.99. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for UFP Industries.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The construction company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.96. UFP Industries had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 26.85%. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 44.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of UFP Industries from $85.00 to $92.00 in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.00.

UFPI traded up $0.64 during trading on Monday, reaching $84.95. 599,338 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 306,521. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.89. UFP Industries has a 12-month low of $59.25 and a 12-month high of $94.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.63. The company has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 1.51.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This is a positive change from UFP Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. UFP Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.76%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in UFP Industries by 90.1% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 308 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in UFP Industries during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in UFP Industries during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in UFP Industries during the third quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in UFP Industries during the second quarter worth $44,000. 79.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UFP Industries Company Profile

UFP Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes wood and wood alternative products. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Industrial and Construction. The Retail segment comprises national home center retailers, retail-oriented regional lumberyards and contractor-oriented lumberyards. The Industrial segment manufacturers pallets, specialty crates, wooden boxes, and other containers used for packaging, shipping and material handling purposes.

