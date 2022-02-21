Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Redbox (NASDAQ:RDBX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $91.65 Million

Equities analysts expect Redbox (NASDAQ:RDBX) to announce sales of $91.65 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Redbox’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $82.90 million and the highest is $100.40 million. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Redbox will report full-year sales of $308.05 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $299.30 million to $316.80 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $624.35 million, with estimates ranging from $564.20 million to $684.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Redbox.

Get Redbox alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RDBX. BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of Redbox from $18.00 to $5.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Redbox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Redbox from $35.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Redbox from $25.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Redbox from $15.00 to $5.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of 12.80.

Shares of RDBX stock opened at 1.98 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is 5.75. Redbox has a 52-week low of 1.93 and a 52-week high of 27.22.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Redbox during the fourth quarter valued at $255,841,000. Standard General L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Redbox during the fourth quarter valued at $7,260,000. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Redbox during the fourth quarter valued at $815,000. B. Riley Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Redbox during the fourth quarter valued at $600,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Redbox during the fourth quarter valued at $440,000.

About Redbox

Seaport Global Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Seaport Global Acquisition Corp. is based in New York.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Redbox (RDBX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Redbox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redbox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.