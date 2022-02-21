Zacks: Analysts Anticipate RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $36.25 Million

Analysts expect RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) to announce sales of $36.25 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for RBB Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $36.00 million and the highest is $36.50 million. RBB Bancorp reported sales of $35.38 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, April 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that RBB Bancorp will report full-year sales of $153.60 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $151.10 million to $156.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $164.50 million, with estimates ranging from $163.20 million to $165.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow RBB Bancorp.

Get RBB Bancorp alerts:

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.08. RBB Bancorp had a net margin of 34.32% and a return on equity of 12.80%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of RBB Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in RBB Bancorp by 61.0% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in RBB Bancorp by 156.8% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in RBB Bancorp by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of RBB Bancorp by 95.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,793 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of RBB Bancorp by 92,783.3% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 5,567 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RBB traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $25.76. The company had a trading volume of 415 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,741. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. RBB Bancorp has a 1-year low of $18.38 and a 1-year high of $29.08. The company has a market cap of $502.73 million, a PE ratio of 9.01 and a beta of 0.92.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. This is a positive change from RBB Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. RBB Bancorp’s payout ratio is 19.58%.

About RBB Bancorp

RBB Bancorp operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of full service commercial bank. Its services include remote deposit, e-banking, mobile banking, commercial and investor real estate loans, business loans and lines of credit, commercial and industrial loans, SBA 7A and 504 loans, 1-4 single family residential loans, trade finance and a full range of depository accounts.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on RBB Bancorp (RBB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for RBB Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RBB Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.