Zacks: Analysts Anticipate RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $36.25 Million

Analysts expect RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) to announce sales of $36.25 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for RBB Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $36.00 million and the highest is $36.50 million. RBB Bancorp reported sales of $35.38 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, April 25th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that RBB Bancorp will report full-year sales of $153.60 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $151.10 million to $156.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $164.50 million, with estimates ranging from $163.20 million to $165.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow RBB Bancorp.
RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.08. RBB Bancorp had a net margin of 34.32% and a return on equity of 12.80%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in RBB Bancorp by 61.0% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in RBB Bancorp by 156.8% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in RBB Bancorp by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of RBB Bancorp by 95.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,793 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of RBB Bancorp by 92,783.3% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 5,567 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.06% of the company’s stock.
Shares of RBB traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $25.76. The company had a trading volume of 415 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,741. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. RBB Bancorp has a 1-year low of $18.38 and a 1-year high of $29.08. The company has a market cap of $502.73 million, a PE ratio of 9.01 and a beta of 0.92.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. This is a positive change from RBB Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. RBB Bancorp’s payout ratio is 19.58%.
About RBB Bancorp
RBB Bancorp operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of full service commercial bank. Its services include remote deposit, e-banking, mobile banking, commercial and investor real estate loans, business loans and lines of credit, commercial and industrial loans, SBA 7A and 504 loans, 1-4 single family residential loans, trade finance and a full range of depository accounts.
