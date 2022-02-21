Zacks: Analysts Anticipate One Stop Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSS) Will Announce Earnings of $0.07 Per Share

Analysts forecast that One Stop Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSS) will announce earnings per share of $0.07 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for One Stop Systems’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.06 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.07. One Stop Systems posted earnings per share of $0.04 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 75%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that One Stop Systems will report full-year earnings of $0.22 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.26 to $0.29. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow One Stop Systems.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of One Stop Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, One Stop Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.47.

One Stop Systems stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $4.09. The company had a trading volume of 26,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,556. The firm has a market cap of $76.34 million, a PE ratio of 27.27 and a beta of 1.94. One Stop Systems has a one year low of $3.74 and a one year high of $9.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.40 and a 200 day moving average of $5.00.

In other news, major shareholder Steve D. Cooper sold 10,000 shares of One Stop Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.30, for a total transaction of $53,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 6.25% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lynrock Lake LP increased its position in shares of One Stop Systems by 249.8% during the fourth quarter. Lynrock Lake LP now owns 443,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,197,000 after acquiring an additional 316,969 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of One Stop Systems by 35.2% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 96,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 25,254 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of One Stop Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $188,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of One Stop Systems by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 421,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,087,000 after purchasing an additional 85,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of One Stop Systems by 62.6% in the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 187,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $928,000 after purchasing an additional 72,171 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.85% of the company’s stock.

About One Stop Systems

One Stop Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of computing modules and systems targeting edge deployments. It specializes in computers and storage products. The company operates in two segments: the design and manufacture of high-performance customized computer and flash arrays, in-flight entertainment, and connectivity and value-added reseller with minimal customization.

