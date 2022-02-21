Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART) Will Post Earnings of $0.83 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART) to announce $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Integra LifeSciences’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.81 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.85. Integra LifeSciences reported earnings per share of $0.84 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 1.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Integra LifeSciences will report full year earnings of $3.17 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.16 to $3.19. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $3.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.30 to $3.55. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Integra LifeSciences.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Integra LifeSciences from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Integra LifeSciences from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Integra LifeSciences in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Integra LifeSciences presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.57.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Integra LifeSciences by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,651,498 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $453,899,000 after purchasing an additional 44,050 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in Integra LifeSciences by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 4,107,343 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $275,029,000 after buying an additional 103,505 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Integra LifeSciences by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,329,360 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $156,044,000 after buying an additional 231,383 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Integra LifeSciences by 73.7% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,482,718 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $99,327,000 after buying an additional 629,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Integra LifeSciences by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,401,893 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $95,665,000 after buying an additional 160,517 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

IART stock traded down $0.42 during trading on Monday, reaching $65.24. 412,491 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 393,397. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $66.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.50. Integra LifeSciences has a 1-year low of $61.80 and a 1-year high of $77.40. The firm has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a PE ratio of 25.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.18.

Integra LifeSciences Company Profile

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of medical instruments, devices, and equipment. It operates through the Codman Specialty Surgical and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies segments. The Codman Specialty Surgical segment refers to the company’s neurosurgery business, which sells a full line of products for neurosurgery and neuro critical care, such as tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment, and the precision tools and instruments business, which sells instrument patterns and surgical and lighting products to hospitals, surgery centers, and dental, podiatry, and veterinary offices.

