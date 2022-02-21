Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) Will Post Earnings of $2.10 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) will report earnings per share of $2.10 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Customers Bancorp’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.39 and the lowest is $1.50. Customers Bancorp posted earnings of $2.14 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 1.9%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Customers Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $6.97 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.90 to $7.15. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $6.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.15 to $7.25. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Customers Bancorp.

Get Customers Bancorp alerts:

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by ($0.02). Customers Bancorp had a return on equity of 32.38% and a net margin of 36.64%. The firm had revenue of $210.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.65 earnings per share.

Several research firms have weighed in on CUBI. Wedbush raised their target price on Customers Bancorp from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. B. Riley raised their target price on Customers Bancorp from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Customers Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Customers Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Customers Bancorp from $42.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.33.

In related news, CEO Jay S. Sidhu sold 63,173 shares of Customers Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.92, for a total transaction of $3,722,153.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jay S. Sidhu sold 25,000 shares of Customers Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.72, for a total value of $1,468,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 249,490 shares of company stock worth $14,557,424. 10.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CUBI. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Customers Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Customers Bancorp during the third quarter worth $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Customers Bancorp by 70.5% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 687 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new position in Customers Bancorp during the third quarter worth $31,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Customers Bancorp during the second quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.73% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CUBI traded down $0.49 during trading on Friday, hitting $60.81. 283,253 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 506,057. Customers Bancorp has a 12 month low of $26.17 and a 12 month high of $76.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.87 and a beta of 1.61.

About Customers Bancorp

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary, Customers Bank. It operates through the Customers Bank Business Banking and BankMobile segments. The Customers Bank Business Banking segment includes commercial customers in Southeastern Pennsylvania, New York, New Jersey, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, New Hampshire, Washington, DC, and Illinois through a single-point-of-contact business model and provides liquidity to residential mortgage originators nationwide through commercial loans to mortgage companies.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Customers Bancorp (CUBI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Customers Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Customers Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.