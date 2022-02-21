Yamana Gold (TSE:YRI) Rating Reiterated by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Yamana Gold (TSE:YRI) (NYSE:AUY) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a C$7.00 price target on the stock.

YRI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Peel Hunt cut their price target on shares of Yamana Gold from C$9.75 to C$9.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 15th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Yamana Gold to C$6.75 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Yamana Gold from C$6.50 to C$6.75 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. CSFB set a C$5.25 target price on shares of Yamana Gold and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a C$5.00 target price on shares of Yamana Gold and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$57.68.

Yamana Gold stock opened at C$6.25 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$6.00 billion and a PE ratio of 35.31. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$5.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$5.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.07. Yamana Gold has a 1 year low of C$4.78 and a 1 year high of C$6.54.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.038 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Yamana Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.44%.

In other Yamana Gold news, Senior Officer Richard Campbell sold 6,422 shares of Yamana Gold stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.72, for a total transaction of C$36,733.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 134,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$770,575.52. Also, Director Daniel Racine sold 10,850 shares of Yamana Gold stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.72, for a total transaction of C$62,062.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 628,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,592,903.60. Insiders sold 168,463 shares of company stock valued at $909,513 over the last three months.

About Yamana Gold

Yamana Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metal producer. It has gold and silver production, development stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina producer. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in August 2003.

