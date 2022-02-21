Yamana Gold (TSE:YRI) Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank

Yamana Gold (TSE:YRI) (NYSE:AUY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a C$560.00 price objective on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$7.00 price target on shares of Yamana Gold in a report on Friday. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Yamana Gold from C$6.50 to C$6.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Peel Hunt cut their price target on shares of Yamana Gold from C$9.75 to C$9.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 15th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Yamana Gold to C$6.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a C$5.00 price objective on shares of Yamana Gold and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$57.68.

Get Yamana Gold alerts:

TSE:YRI traded up C$0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$6.25. The stock had a trading volume of 4,717,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,048,878. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$5.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$5.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.07, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Yamana Gold has a one year low of C$4.78 and a one year high of C$6.54. The firm has a market capitalization of C$6.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.31.

In other Yamana Gold news, Director Peter Marrone sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.22, for a total value of C$522,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,092,112 shares in the company, valued at C$10,920,824.64. Also, Senior Officer Richard Campbell sold 6,422 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.72, for a total transaction of C$36,733.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 134,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$770,575.52. In the last quarter, insiders sold 168,463 shares of company stock worth $909,513.

Yamana Gold Company Profile

Yamana Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metal producer. It has gold and silver production, development stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina producer. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in August 2003.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Yamana Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yamana Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.