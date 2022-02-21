Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) Receives $7.38 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $98.21.

AUY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Yamana Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. CSFB set a $5.25 price target on shares of Yamana Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $560.00 price target on shares of Yamana Gold in a research note on Friday. Bank of America raised shares of Yamana Gold from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $5.25 price target on shares of Yamana Gold in a research note on Friday.

Yamana Gold stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.91. The company had a trading volume of 25,686,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,588,385. The company has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.45. Yamana Gold has a 12-month low of $3.70 and a 12-month high of $5.44. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Yamana Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.00%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Yamana Gold by 66.8% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 43,021 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 17,234 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of Yamana Gold by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,666,549 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,441,000 after buying an additional 325,027 shares during the last quarter. Tobam acquired a new stake in shares of Yamana Gold during the 4th quarter worth approximately $322,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in shares of Yamana Gold during the 4th quarter worth approximately $904,000. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yamana Gold during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.82% of the company’s stock.

About Yamana Gold

Yamana Gold, Inc engages in the production of gold, silver and copper. It operates through the following segments: El Peñón, Canadian Malartic, Jacobina, Minera Florida, Cerro Moro, Other Mines, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded by Peter Marrone on July 30, 2003 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

