XTRABYTES (XBY) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $497.00

XTRABYTES (CURRENCY:XBY) traded 71.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 21st. During the last week, XTRABYTES has traded up 85.6% against the dollar. One XTRABYTES coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. XTRABYTES has a total market capitalization of $339,336.07 and approximately $497.00 worth of XTRABYTES was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XTRABYTES Coin Profile

XTRABYTES uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 1st, 2017. XTRABYTES’s total supply is 650,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 430,000,000 coins. The official message board for XTRABYTES is community.xtrabytes.global . XTRABYTES’s official Twitter account is @xtrabytes and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for XTRABYTES is www.xtrabytes.global . The Reddit community for XTRABYTES is /r/XtraBYtes and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “XTRABYTES™ goes beyond being a currency. It's a next-gen blockchain platform that allows DApps to be programmed in any language, utilizing a new and ecological consensus algorithm. Standard blockchain environments contain many centralization vulnerabilities, such as self-contained development, consensus methods, and coin monopolization. The XTRABYTES™ platform seeks to rectify these limitations by creating a truly decentralized crypto currency and applications platform. Accordingly, XTRABYTES™ presents a next – generation blockchain solution capable of providing a diverse set of capabilities. “

XTRABYTES Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XTRABYTES directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade XTRABYTES should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy XTRABYTES using one of the exchanges listed above.

