Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) Price Down 8.6% Over Last Week

Wrapped Bitcoin (CURRENCY:WBTC) traded 3.7% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 20th. One Wrapped Bitcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $38,582.57 or 1.00114056 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Wrapped Bitcoin has traded 8.6% lower against the US dollar. Wrapped Bitcoin has a total market capitalization of $10.14 billion and approximately $163.80 million worth of Wrapped Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.42 or 0.00068558 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001413 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003742 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.00 or 0.00023362 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002245 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002603 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded down 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.30 or 0.00016343 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $141.53 or 0.00367254 BTC.

Numbers Protocol (NUM) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000997 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin Profile

WBTC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 27th, 2018. Wrapped Bitcoin’s total supply is 262,862 coins. Wrapped Bitcoin’s official website is wbtc.network . Wrapped Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @WrappedBTC

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) is the first ERC20 token backed 1:1 with Bitcoin. WBTC standardizes Bitcoin to the ERC20 format, creating smart contracts for Bitcoin. This makes it easier to write smart contracts that integrate Bitcoin transfers. To receive WBTC, a user requests tokens from a merchant. The merchant then performs the required KYC / AML procedures and verifies the user’s identity. Once this is completed, the user and merchant execute their swap, with Bitcoin from the user transferring to the merchant, and WBTC from the merchant transferring to the user. “

