Workiva (WK) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Workiva (NYSE:WK) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 22nd. Analysts expect Workiva to post earnings of ($0.30) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Workiva stock opened at $104.00 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -165.08 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $120.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $135.01. Workiva has a 12-month low of $80.00 and a 12-month high of $173.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

In other Workiva news, EVP Michael D. Hawkins sold 3,433 shares of Workiva stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $411,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 12.25% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WK. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Workiva by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 34,156 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,457,000 after buying an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in Workiva by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 10,794 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,408,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Workiva by 8.8% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,416 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $904,000 after buying an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in Workiva by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,254 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $555,000 after buying an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Workiva by 36.3% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,348 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.41% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WK. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Workiva in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Workiva from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Workiva from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Workiva in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Workiva presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.83.

Workiva Company Profile

Workiva, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions that are designed to solve business challenges at the intersection of data, process and people. Its platform, Wdesk, offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management and a full audit trail.

