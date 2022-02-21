Wolfe Research Cuts Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Price Target to $1,100.00

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) had its price objective lowered by Wolfe Research from $1,500.00 to $1,100.00 in a research note released on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the software maker’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Shopify from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Atlantic Securities lowered Shopify from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Evercore ISI raised Shopify from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $1,770.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,800.00 to $1,700.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Shopify from $1,150.00 to $1,075.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Shopify presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $1,156.68.

Get Shopify alerts:

Shares of SHOP opened at $656.88 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $82.50 billion, a PE ratio of 24.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 13.97 and a quick ratio of 13.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1,091.26 and a 200-day moving average of $1,348.96. Shopify has a one year low of $640.42 and a one year high of $1,762.92.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The software maker reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.75. Shopify had a net margin of 81.00% and a return on equity of 5.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Shopify will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Shopify by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,499 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $723,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of Shopify by 71.7% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 192,440 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $281,389,000 after purchasing an additional 80,352 shares during the last quarter. AtonRa Partners acquired a new stake in Shopify in the second quarter worth $2,297,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Shopify by 0.8% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 28,223 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $41,233,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, Frontier Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Shopify in the 2nd quarter valued at $203,000. 60.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shopify Company Profile

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.