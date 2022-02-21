Wizz Air’s (WZZAF) Buy Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Wizz Air (OTCMKTS:WZZAF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Barclays in a note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $5,300.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $4,960.00 price objective on shares of Wizz Air in a research note on Monday, October 25th. HSBC cut shares of Wizz Air from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Wizz Air presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3,436.33.

WZZAF stock remained flat at $$55.90 during midday trading on Friday. Wizz Air has a 12 month low of $50.05 and a 12 month high of $75.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $56.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.92.

Wizz Air Holdings Plc provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes. It provides services, such as, car rentals, hotels, airport parking and transfer. It operates through the Airline and Tour Operator segments. The Airline segment is operated though the Wizz Air brand which sells flight tickets and related services to external customer and to a Wizz Tours.

