Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $67.00 target price on the construction company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 5.74% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Winnebago has been riding on the strength of its acquisitions. Notable buyouts including Grand Design and Chris-Craft has bolstered Winnebago's footprint in the outdoor lifestyle market. Newmar buyout has further boosted the firm's portfolio, adding high-end motorized products to the existing Winnebago brand line-up. The recreational vehicle (RV) maker has also fortified its marine market foothold on the acquisition of Barletta Pontoon Boats, which closed in August. The company's balance sheet enables it to enhance shareholder value via dividends and buybacks However, supply chain bottlenecks owning to shortage of RV components have impacted the margins. Escalating input and repurchase costs and operating expenses may also weigh down the company’s performance. Overall, the stock warrants a cautious stance.”

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Winnebago Industries in a report on Thursday, February 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. CL King raised shares of Winnebago Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, KeyCorp downgraded shares of Winnebago Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.50.

WGO traded down $1.70 on Monday, reaching $63.36. The company had a trading volume of 592,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 705,553. Winnebago Industries has a fifty-two week low of $59.33 and a fifty-two week high of $87.53. The stock has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 1.85. The company’s fifty day moving average is $69.53 and its 200 day moving average is $70.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.18.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 17th. The construction company reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $1.17. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Winnebago Industries had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 34.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.69 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Winnebago Industries will post 12.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of WGO. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Winnebago Industries by 35.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 88,382 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,753,000 after purchasing an additional 23,157 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Winnebago Industries by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,557,639 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $173,817,000 after acquiring an additional 140,807 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Winnebago Industries by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 540,936 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,762,000 after acquiring an additional 25,915 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Winnebago Industries by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,140 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $621,000 after acquiring an additional 1,686 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Winnebago Industries by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 401,006 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,252,000 after acquiring an additional 75,535 shares during the period. 90.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Winnebago Industries Company Profile

Winnebago Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of motorized and towable recreation products. It operates through the following segments: Grand Design towables, Winnebago towables, Winnebago motorhomes, Newmar motorhomes, Chris-Craft marine and Winnebago specialty vehicles.

