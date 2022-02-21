William Blair Comments on Palomar Holdings, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:PLMR)

Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) – Analysts at William Blair decreased their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Palomar in a research report issued on Thursday, February 17th. William Blair analyst A. Klauber now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.65 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.81. William Blair also issued estimates for Palomar’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.04 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.01 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.62 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $1.31 EPS.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $68.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.10 million. Palomar had a return on equity of 8.82% and a net margin of 12.62%. Palomar’s quarterly revenue was up 73.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.05) earnings per share.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. JMP Securities upgraded Palomar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Palomar from $95.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Palomar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Palomar from $93.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Palomar from $105.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.33.

Palomar stock opened at $55.23 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $56.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.12. Palomar has a 52-week low of $44.01 and a 52-week high of $103.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.11 and a beta of -0.06.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Palomar by 72.2% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Palomar during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Palomar during the third quarter worth about $204,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Palomar by 3.9% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Palomar by 1,468.3% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 3,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 3,245 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.32% of the company’s stock.

In related news, President Heath A. Fisher sold 7,500 shares of Palomar stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.07, for a total value of $465,525.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO T Christopher Uchida sold 2,000 shares of Palomar stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.40, for a total value of $148,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 23,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,343,795. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Palomar

Palomar Holdings, Inc operates as an insurance holding company. The firm focuses on the residential and commercial earthquake markets in earthquake-exposed states such as California, Oregon, Washington and states with exposure to the New Madrid Seismic Zone. It offers property and casualty insurance.

