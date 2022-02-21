William Blair Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH)

DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) – Equities research analysts at William Blair reduced their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of DoorDash in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 16th. William Blair analyst R. Schackart now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.46) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.20). William Blair also issued estimates for DoorDash’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.28) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.39) EPS.

Get DoorDash alerts:

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($2.67) earnings per share. DoorDash’s revenue was up 34.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of DoorDash in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of DoorDash from $260.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. KGI Securities upgraded shares of DoorDash from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $175.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.11.

DASH opened at $96.21 on Monday. DoorDash has a one year low of $91.96 and a one year high of $257.25. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $126.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $173.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -69.22 and a beta of -0.36.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DASH. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in DoorDash in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its position in DoorDash by 3,850.0% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in DoorDash in the third quarter valued at $41,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in DoorDash in the third quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in DoorDash by 4,016.7% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. 75.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Gordon S. Lee sold 4,406 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.66, for a total transaction of $818,017.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Christopher D. Payne sold 20,777 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total transaction of $2,233,527.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 415,502 shares of company stock worth $62,171,120. Company insiders own 15.54% of the company’s stock.

About DoorDash

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for DoorDash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoorDash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.