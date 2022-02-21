Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) Shares Sold by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG lowered its holdings in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) by 10.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 24,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,859 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Westamerica Bancorporation were worth $1,383,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Westamerica Bancorporation by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 468,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,339,000 after purchasing an additional 2,221 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Westamerica Bancorporation by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $855,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in Westamerica Bancorporation by 92.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 4,256 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its position in Westamerica Bancorporation by 28.9% during the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 58,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,308,000 after buying an additional 13,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Westamerica Bancorporation by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.36% of the company’s stock.

WABC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Westamerica Bancorporation from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Westamerica Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Westamerica Bancorporation in a report on Friday, January 21st.

Shares of WABC opened at $59.92 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.97. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 18.61 and a beta of 0.63. Westamerica Bancorporation has a 52-week low of $53.24 and a 52-week high of $66.85.

Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.01). Westamerica Bancorporation had a net margin of 39.90% and a return on equity of 10.43%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Westamerica Bancorporation will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Westamerica Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.17%.

In other Westamerica Bancorporation news, SVP George S. Ensinger sold 1,000 shares of Westamerica Bancorporation stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.60, for a total transaction of $58,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Westamerica Bancorporation operates as a bank holding company. It provides range of banking services to individual and corporate customers in Northern and Central California. It offers loans and lines of credit, online services, mobile banking, checking, savings, credit cards, cash management, overdraft services, merchant services, professional banking, bank owned property, preventing business loans, payroll services, and trust services.

