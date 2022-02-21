WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $4.60 Billion

Analysts expect that WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) will announce sales of $4.60 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for WESCO International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.55 billion to $4.66 billion. WESCO International reported sales of $4.04 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that WESCO International will report full-year sales of $19.46 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $19.41 billion to $19.60 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $19.98 billion, with estimates ranging from $19.41 billion to $20.23 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for WESCO International.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.62. WESCO International had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 1.82%. The business had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.22 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

WCC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stephens increased their price target on WESCO International from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut WESCO International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Loop Capital raised their target price on WESCO International from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. KeyCorp raised their target price on WESCO International from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on WESCO International from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.50.

Shares of NYSE:WCC traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $122.46. The company had a trading volume of 574,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 430,447. WESCO International has a twelve month low of $77.01 and a twelve month high of $140.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of $6.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 2.34. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $126.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $123.84.

In other news, EVP Nelson John Squires III sold 6,867 shares of WESCO International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.26, for a total value of $901,362.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WCC. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in WESCO International by 1.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 763,425 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,495,000 after purchasing an additional 14,602 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new position in WESCO International in the second quarter valued at $4,199,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in WESCO International by 1.1% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 135,899 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,973,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419 shares during the period. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new position in WESCO International in the second quarter valued at $343,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in WESCO International in the second quarter valued at $277,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.76% of the company’s stock.

WESCO International Company Profile

WESCO International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electrical, industrial, and communications maintenance, repair & operating and original equipment manufacturers products. It also offers construction materials, and supply chain management and logistics services. Its product categories include general supplies, wire, cable & conduit, communications & security, electrical distribution and controls, lighting & sustainability and automation, controls & motors.

