Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Given New $184.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) had its price objective lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $186.00 to $184.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the retailer’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on WMT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $157.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Walmart in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a hold rating and a $153.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Walmart in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. They issued an outperform rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Walmart from $175.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, MKM Partners upgraded shares of Walmart from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the company from $156.00 to $166.00 in a report on Friday, November 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $167.52.

Walmart stock opened at $137.99 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $140.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $143.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $382.77 billion, a PE ratio of 48.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.51. Walmart has a 12-month low of $126.28 and a 12-month high of $152.57.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The retailer reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $152.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.20 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Walmart will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 6th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.92%.

In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.07, for a total value of $1,330,675.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 93,747 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.02, for a total transaction of $13,126,454.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,104,124 shares of company stock valued at $1,132,904,555 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GQG Partners LLC bought a new stake in Walmart during the fourth quarter worth $1,507,971,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Walmart by 54.6% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,529,531 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,049,467,000 after acquiring an additional 2,658,281 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Walmart by 393.5% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,153,219 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $450,752,000 after acquiring an additional 2,514,311 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Walmart by 2.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 92,352,100 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $12,872,035,000 after acquiring an additional 2,290,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis bought a new stake in Walmart during the third quarter worth $308,851,000. 30.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

