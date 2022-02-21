Walmart Inc. to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $1.53 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:WMT)

Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Walmart in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now forecasts that the retailer will earn $1.53 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.69. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Walmart’s Q2 2023 earnings at $1.85 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.52 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.81 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.71 EPS.

WMT has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $157.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a report on Thursday. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Walmart from $175.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. MKM Partners upgraded shares of Walmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $156.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Walmart from $186.00 to $184.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group set a $180.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.52.

NYSE WMT opened at $137.99 on Monday. Walmart has a 12 month low of $126.28 and a 12 month high of $152.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $382.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $140.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $143.42.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The retailer reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $152.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.20 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 20.30%. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.92%.

In other Walmart news, Director S Robson Walton sold 946,981 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.97, for a total value of $131,601,949.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.78, for a total value of $1,424,940.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,104,124 shares of company stock worth $1,132,904,555 over the last ninety days. 48.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WMT. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 10,099 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,408,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. KWB Wealth boosted its holdings in Walmart by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. KWB Wealth now owns 3,722 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Matisse Capital boosted its holdings in Walmart by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 3,389 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Garrison Point Advisors LLC raised its position in Walmart by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Garrison Point Advisors LLC now owns 2,813 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Navalign LLC raised its position in Walmart by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Navalign LLC now owns 10,686 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.87% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

