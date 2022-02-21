Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Stake Raised by Rehmann Capital Advisory Group

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 18,594 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,592,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Walmart in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 360.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 253 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 64.2% during the 3rd quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 312 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Walmart by 513.5% in the 3rd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 319 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Trust LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 31.3% during the third quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 373 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WMT. Cowen cut their price target on Walmart from $175.00 to $165.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. MKM Partners upgraded Walmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $156.00 to $166.00 in a report on Friday, November 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Walmart from $184.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. UBS Group set a $180.00 price objective on Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Walmart in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $166.00 price objective on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.52.

Shares of Walmart stock traded down $0.89 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $137.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,367,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,388,594. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $126.28 and a 12 month high of $152.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $140.70 and a 200 day moving average of $143.42. The company has a market capitalization of $382.77 billion, a PE ratio of 48.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The retailer reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $152.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.20 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 1.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 6th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is 76.92%.

In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.07, for a total transaction of $1,330,675.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 621,996 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.03, for a total value of $87,720,095.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,104,124 shares of company stock valued at $1,132,904,555. Corporate insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

