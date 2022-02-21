Wacker Neuson (OTCMKTS:WKRCF) Lifted to “Buy” at Jefferies Financial Group

Wacker Neuson (OTCMKTS:WKRCF) was upgraded by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

WKRCF opened at $29.50 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.79 and a 200 day moving average of $30.47. Wacker Neuson has a fifty-two week low of $19.45 and a fifty-two week high of $35.15.

Wacker Neuson Company Profile

Wacker Neuson SE is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of construction equipment and compact construction machines. It operates through the following segments: Light Equipment, Compact Equipment, and Services. The Light Equipment segment covers the manufacture and sale of light equipment in the business fields of concrete technology, compaction, and worksite technology.

