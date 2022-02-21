Wacker Neuson (ETR:WAC) Given a €31.00 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Wacker Neuson (ETR:WAC) received a €31.00 ($35.23) price objective from analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 41.42% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a €21.00 ($23.86) target price on shares of Wacker Neuson in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Warburg Research set a €32.00 ($36.36) target price on Wacker Neuson in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Berenberg Bank set a €32.00 ($36.36) price target on Wacker Neuson in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Hauck Aufhäuser La… set a €32.00 ($36.36) price target on Wacker Neuson in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €36.50 ($41.48) price target on Wacker Neuson in a research report on Monday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wacker Neuson currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €30.75 ($34.94).

Shares of ETR WAC opened at €21.92 ($24.91) on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €24.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is €25.58. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.51. Wacker Neuson has a 12-month low of €16.15 ($18.35) and a 12-month high of €30.90 ($35.11).

Wacker Neuson SE manufactures and distributes light and compact equipment under the Wacker Neuson, Kramer, and Weidemann brand names in Europe, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Light Equipment, Compact Equipment, and Services. The company offers internal and external vibrators for concrete compaction; trowels and screeds for concrete finishing; rammers, vibratory plates, and rollers for soil compaction; demolition products and saws; lighting; generators; pumps; and heaters.

