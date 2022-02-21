W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) Shares Acquired by Nicolet Bankshares Inc.

Nicolet Bankshares Inc. raised its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) by 7.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,878 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Nicolet Bankshares Inc.’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $738,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 0.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,768,840 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,481,378,000 after purchasing an additional 13,018 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,276,931 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $997,296,000 after acquiring an additional 34,352 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 706,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $277,612,000 after acquiring an additional 4,811 shares during the period. FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 553,462 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $217,543,000 after acquiring an additional 64,554 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 116.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 475,166 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $191,924,000 after acquiring an additional 255,305 shares during the period. 77.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE GWW opened at $473.93 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $497.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $463.15. The company has a market capitalization of $24.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.40. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 1 year low of $369.26 and a 1 year high of $527.06.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $5.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.24 by $0.20. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 7.98% and a return on equity of 48.91%. The business had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.66 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 24.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be given a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 11th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.66%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on GWW shares. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on W.W. Grainger from $525.00 to $560.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on W.W. Grainger from $392.00 to $432.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on W.W. Grainger from $536.00 to $562.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of W.W. Grainger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $539.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $497.36.

In other news, VP John L. Howard sold 9,728 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $496.68, for a total transaction of $4,831,703.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 15,741 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.86, for a total transaction of $7,679,404.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 10.04% of the company’s stock.

W.W. Grainger, Inc operates as a supplier of maintenance, repair and operating products (MRO), with operations also in Europe, Asia and Latin America. It operates through two segments: United States and Canada. The United States segment offers a selection of MRO products and services through its eCommerce platforms, catalogs, branches and sales and service representatives.

