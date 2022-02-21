vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT) Now Covered by Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT) in a report published on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $5.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of vTv Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $1.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, November 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on vTv Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, February 14th. They set a sell rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:VTVT opened at $0.85 on Friday. vTv Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.67 and a 1-year high of $3.79. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.88 and a 200 day moving average of $1.34. The firm has a market cap of $76.42 million, a PE ratio of -9.43 and a beta of -1.75.

In other vTv Therapeutics news, major shareholder Ronald O. Perelman sold 87,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.15, for a total value of $100,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of vTv Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $26,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in vTv Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of vTv Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of vTv Therapeutics by 26.7% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 69,067 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 14,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of vTv Therapeutics by 1,575.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 36,756 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 34,562 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.22% of the company’s stock.

vTv Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of orally administered small molecule drug candidates to fill significant unmet medical needs. Its products target the treatment of central nervous system disorders, diabetes and metabolic disorders, inflammation, and cancer.

