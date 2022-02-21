Vtex (NYSE:VTEX) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Vtex (NYSE:VTEX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $9.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 17.49% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “VTEX provides a software-as-a-service digital commerce platform for enterprise brands and retailers. The company’s platform enables customers to execute commerce strategy, including building online stores, integrating and managing orders across channels and creating marketplaces to sell products from third-party vendors. VTEX is based in NEW YORK. “

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Vtex from $25.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Vtex in a report on Saturday, February 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler started coverage on Vtex in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Vtex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $26.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vtex has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.29.

VTEX stock opened at $7.66 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 5.16 and a current ratio of 5.16. Vtex has a fifty-two week low of $6.09 and a fifty-two week high of $33.36.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vtex by 69.0% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,598,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,573,000 after acquiring an additional 1,468,983 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of Vtex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $747,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vtex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $405,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Vtex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in shares of Vtex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,919,000. 41.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

