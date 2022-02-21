Vroom (VRM) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, February 28th. Analysts expect Vroom to post earnings of ($0.77) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Vroom stock opened at $6.33 on Monday. Vroom has a 12 month low of $6.18 and a 12 month high of $49.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.87 and its 200-day moving average is $17.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $866.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.84 and a beta of 1.71.

Get Vroom alerts:

VRM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vroom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Vroom from $30.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Vroom from $45.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Vroom from $54.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Vroom from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.36.

In other news, insider Carol Denise Stott sold 24,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.55, for a total value of $258,475.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Vroom by 76.6% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 22,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 9,838 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Vroom by 104.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,753,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,926,000 after purchasing an additional 896,462 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Vroom during the 4th quarter worth $327,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in Vroom by 117.5% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 266,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,880,000 after purchasing an additional 144,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in Vroom by 88.4% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,706 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.15% of the company’s stock.

About Vroom

Vroom, Inc operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling of new and used cars in the United States. It also offers financing solutions. The company was formerly known as Auto America, Inc and changed its name to Vroom, Inc in July 2015. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vroom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vroom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.