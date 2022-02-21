Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT) Holdings Cut by Davide Leone & Partners Investment Co Ltd.

Davide Leone & Partners Investment Co Ltd. lowered its stake in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT) by 35.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,587,001 shares of the company’s stock after selling 879,828 shares during the period. Vontier makes up 4.1% of Davide Leone & Partners Investment Co Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Davide Leone & Partners Investment Co Ltd.’s holdings in Vontier were worth $53,323,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Vontier by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 655,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,371,000 after buying an additional 90,218 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in Vontier during the 2nd quarter valued at about $112,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Vontier during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,440,000. Prudential PLC lifted its stake in shares of Vontier by 66.6% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 19,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,000 after acquiring an additional 7,997 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vontier by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,080,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,934,000 after acquiring an additional 494,466 shares during the period. 90.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on VNT shares. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Vontier from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Vontier from $40.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vontier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of Vontier in a report on Friday, November 26th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Vontier from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.64.

Shares of NYSE VNT traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $24.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 362,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,728,068. Vontier Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.05 and a fifty-two week high of $37.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.44, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.08. The company has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a PE ratio of 9.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.09.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $790.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $815.53 million. Vontier had a net margin of 14.51% and a return on equity of 154.60%. Vontier’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Vontier Co. will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 2nd. Vontier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.88%.

About Vontier

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of critical technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repair, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, remote management and workflow software, and vehicle tracking and fleet management software solutions for traffic light control and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

