Vista Oil & Gas (NYSE:VIST) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vista Oil & Gas (NYSE:VIST) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $7.75 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. is engaged in the energy sector. It focuses on the identification, acquisition and development of oil and gas fields primarily in Mexico, Argentina, Brazil and Colombia. Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. is based in Mexico. “

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Vista Oil & Gas from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th.

Shares of VIST stock opened at $6.90 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $599.16 million, a PE ratio of 56.82 and a beta of 3.26. Vista Oil & Gas has a 12-month low of $2.51 and a 12-month high of $7.34.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIST. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Vista Oil & Gas in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,682,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Vista Oil & Gas in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,104,000. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of Vista Oil & Gas by 648.7% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,087,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,795,000 after buying an additional 942,088 shares in the last quarter. EAM Global Investors LLC bought a new position in Vista Oil & Gas in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,097,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Vista Oil & Gas by 140.5% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 569,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,029,000 after acquiring an additional 332,634 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.19% of the company’s stock.

About Vista Oil & Gas

Vista Oil & Gas, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in Latin America. The company's principal assets located in Vaca Muerta with approximately 134,000 acres. It also owns producing assets in Argentina and Mexico. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved reserves of 128.1 MMBOE.

